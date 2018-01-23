× First Warning Forecast: Dropping Temperatures

Meteorologist Madeline Evans’ First Warning Forecast

All of the rain and most of the cloud cover is out of our viewing area for the night. Wind is starting to subside with wind coming from the west at 5-10 mph. Most of us made it into the lower 70s for daytime highs but temperatures are already dropping.



With the clearing sky lows will fall into the upper 30s overnight. Winds will relax tonight and turn to the west.

Sunshine will dominate the second half of the week but colder air will return. Highs will drop into the mid 50s on Wednesday and into the mid 40s on Thursday.

The weekend is looking beautiful and warm once again. The high for both Saturday and Sunday is 62 with only a 40% chance of rain for Sunday.

Today: Mostly Cloudy Showers/Storms (70%), Windy. Highs in the low 70s. Winds: S/SW 10-20G30

Tonight: A Few Clouds. Lows in the upper 30s. Winds: W 5-15

Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny, Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. Winds: W/NW 5-10

Today in Weather History (NWS Wakefield)

January 23rd

1940 Winter Weather – 21.6″ snow in Richmond over 2 day period

