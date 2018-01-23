Destruction Room holding car smashing event in Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – Ever want to hit a car with a baseball bat or sledgehammer?

The Destruction Room is giving you the chance to do so…legally.

The “Car Bash” event will take place on Saturday, February 3 from 12 p.m. – 3 p.m.

Here are pricing details:

Baseball bat:

For $7 you get two swings, or 3 for $10.

Sledgehammer:

For $10 you get two swings, or 3 for $12 Timed bash:

$35 for 5 minutes with the baseball bat.

$50 for 5 minutes with the sledgehammer

The Destruction Room is located at 4425 Shore Drive. For more information, call 757-567-2308.