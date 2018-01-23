Chesapeake firefighters respond to fire at Sunrise Pizzeria

CHESAPEAKE, Va. – Firefighters with the Chesapeake Fire Department responded to a fire at the Sunrise Pizzeria at 1370 S. Military Highway Tuesday afternoon.

Crews were dispatched at 4:05 p.m., and found smoke coming from the roof of the business upon arrival.

All workers and customers were able to evacuate the building safely. Firefighters were able to contain the fire to the roof of the building.

The fire was brought under control at 4:37 p.m.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation. There is no further information.

Stay with News 3 for updates.