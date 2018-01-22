× Woman calls 911 saying home intruder broke in through doggy door

VIRGINIA BEACH Va. – A 9-1-1 caller in the Resort City told dispatch someone broke into her house using the doggy door. As far as we know the woman was not hurt and police said the call was cleared, but a lot of people have doors like this that lead right into their homes.

News 3 is taking action for your family today, speaking to police with the Crime Prevention Unit about how to properly secure your home so you do not fall victim to the same scenario.

Master Police Officer David Nieves said it is best to not have a doggy door at all! Especially one that allows access for a large dog because humans can easily fit through them.

However, some people have doggy doors that lock or have a piece of plastic that block them off from the outside world, which adds security.

If you have a doggy door that leads into the garage, that is better than one that leads into a bedroom or the living space of your house.

Neives said a crook that knows your house is more of a threat than a stranger so make sure to properly secure any entrance ways to your home.

The original call to police did come in as a domestic dispute but officials have not told us the relationship between the victim and the man who allegedly broke in.