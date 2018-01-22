Virginia Beach Police searching for missing, endangered man

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – Detectives with the Virginia Beach Police Department’s Missing Persons Department are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing, endangered man.

Police say 42-year-old Jason “Andy” Daniels was last seen in the 5800 block of Fitztown Road on January 21 at 9:45 p.m. They say Daniels has indicated to others that he may try to harm himself.

Daniels is described as a white male, 5’7″ and 180 lbs. He has black hair and brown eyes. Daniels was last seen wearing a black button-up shirt, blue jeans, work boots and a ball cap.

Anyone who has seen or heard from Daniels or is aware of his whereabouts is asked to contact the VBPD at (757) 385-5000.

