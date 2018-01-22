Virginia Beach Police investigating shooting

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – The Virginia Beach Police Department is investigating a shooting in the 3900 block of Buchanan Drive that left a man injured Monday night.

Dispatchers received the call at 9:17 p.m. When officers arrived at the scene, they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was taken to a local hospital with what is believed to be non-life threatening injuries.

There is no suspect information at this time.

Detectives are still at the scene, and the investigation remains ongoing by the Department’s Homicide Unit.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Virginia Beach Crime Solvers at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP (1-888-562-5887) or text “VBTIP” and the information to CRIMES (274637).

Stay with News 3 for updates.