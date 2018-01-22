Study: Virginia is the third state most affected by government shutdown

VIRGINIA – A study conducted by WalletHub says Virginia is the third most affected state by the 2018 government shutdown.

The government officially shut down Friday at midnight. The Senate is scheduled to have a key vote at noon Monday on a bill to reopen the government and fund it for three weeks, though it’s unclear if this plan will win over enough Democrats to pass.

WalletHub compared the 50 states and Washington DC across six key metrics including each state’s share of federal jobs and contracts to the percentage of kids covered by the Children’s Health Insurance Program (CHIP).

Impact of the Government Shutdown on Virginia (1=Most Affected, 25=Avg.):

4 th – Share of Federal Jobs

– Share of Federal Jobs 1 st – Federal Contract Dollars Per Capita

– Federal Contract Dollars Per Capita 14 th – Real Estate as a Percentage of GSP

– Real Estate as a Percentage of GSP 1 st – Access to National Parks

– Access to National Parks 25th – % of Children under CHIP

The vote was moved from 1 a.m. Monday to noon after it became clear Democrats would block the spending bill over disagreements on a variety of issues, most notably what do about young people affected by the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program.