Monday’s First Warning Forecast: Warm start to the week

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

A warm start to the work week… Starting off the week with a mild Monday morning. Temperatures will range from the 30s to the 50s this morning, with cooler air to the SW and warmer air to the NE. We will see a nice blend of sun and clouds through the day with light winds from the south. Highs will warm into the upper 60s this afternoon, about 20 degrees above normal for this time of rain.

Clouds will build in tonight as a cold front approaches from the west. A few isolated showers are possible late tonight. Lows will only drop into the low 50s overnight and winds will begin to ramp up.

Expect rain showers Tuesday, mainly in the morning. A stray storm is possible as the cold front approaches. Rain chances will taper off in the afternoon with some clearing. It will still be warm tomorrow with highs in the upper 60s. Winds will crank up tomorrow with gusts to near 30 mph possible.

Sunshine will return for the second half of the week but colder air will also return. Highs will drop into the low 50s on Wednesday and into the mid 40s on Thursday.

Today: Partly Cloudy, Warm. Highs in the upper 60s. Winds: S 5-10

Tonight: Partly to Mostly Cloudy. Lows in the low 50s. Winds: S 5-15

Tomorrow: Mostly Cloudy, Scattered Showers (60%), Possible Storms, Warm, Windy. Highs in the upper 60s. Winds: S/W 10-20G30

Today in Weather History (NWS Wakefield)

January 22nd

1943 Winter Weather: Ice Storm in Richmond (Widespread Tree Damage)

2016 Snow Storm: 6-8” Richmond, 10-16” Fluvanna/Louisa/Caroline, 1-3” Tidewater.

