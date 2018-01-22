Learning to be a better patient and about preventing IV problems on Coast Live

Posted 6:46 pm, January 22, 2018, by

HAMPTON ROADS, Va - As medical errors have been widely reported as a leading (third) cause of death, more patient attention and medical professional transparency needs to be paid to the IV process. A new website, myIV.com, provides patient and caregivers information and tips on how to make sure they understand the facts and risks about IVs.