Hospitals in Outer Banks set visitation hours for children because of flu outbreak

OUTER BANKS, N.C. – Those who will be visiting children at some hospitals located in the Outer Banks, and other parts of North Carolina, will need to be aware of restrictions for visitation.

Vidant Health, which has multiple hospitals in eastern and coastal, North Carolina, will be setting restrictions on visiting children who are at the hospital because of the outbreak of the flu virus that has affected many states across the U.S.

The restrictions will start on Tuesday at seven of the hospitals owned by the company, and will affect children 12 and under being able to visit with those 12 years of age and older.

“Vidant Health values family presence when loved ones are in the hospital. We also are responsible for protecting patients from being exposed to viruses such as the flu. Due to the high number of people with the flu in our community, we are temporarily changing our family presence and visitation practices for patient safety as well as the safety of visitors,” said Vidant Health Communications in a press release from the company’s headquarters in Greenville, North Carolina.

The hospital said that experts of theirs had been tracking flu activity, and as soon as the flu decreases in the area, visitors and family members of all ages will be welcomed.

Starting Tuesday, Jan. 23, the following Vidant hospitals will welcome healthy visitors who are 12 years of age and older:

The Outer Banks Hospital in Nags Head

Vidant Beaufort Hospital in Washington

Vidant Bertie Hospital in Windsor

Vidant Chowan Hospital in Edenton

Vidant Duplin Hospital in Kenansville

Vidant Edgecombe Hospital in Tarboro

Vidant Medical Center in Greenville

*The exception is a well-child under 12 years of age can visit a newborn sibling.