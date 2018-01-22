Hampton Police identify suspect wanted in shooting investigation

HAMPTON, Va. – Police need your help locating the man who they say was involved in a shooting at a night club.

Officers are looking for Samuel C. Jackson in connection with a shooting that happened on January 20 at the Charm’d Lounge in the first block of Wythe Creek Road.

It happened just before 1 a.m.

When officers arrived, they found a 32-year-old man suffering from a single gunshot wound. The victim was taken to the hospital and is expected to be okay.

There were no additional injuries.

Police say Jackson, who was the DJ at the club, got into an argument with a man while in the club. At some point, the suspect left the club and responded to the parking lot, where he got a gun. The suspect them went back into the club and shot the victim one time.

Jackson, 46, was arrested and is wanted to one count each of maiming, brandishing a firearm and discharging a firearm in a public place.