Gov. Northam to help celebrate William & Mary’s 325th birthday

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. – Governor Ralph Northam will help the College of William & Mary celebrate its 325th birthday during its annual Charter Day ceremony on February 9, the university announced Monday.

Keeping in line with the school’s tradition for Virginia’s newly elected governor to serve as the keynote speaker, Northam, who previously served as the Commonwealth’s lieutenant governor, will deliver a speech and receive an honorary degree.

Other notable guests slated to receive honorary degrees include Trudier Harris, William & Mary’s first tenured African American faculty member, and alumnae Frances G. McGlothlin (’66) and Hunter J. Smith (’51).

“This 325th milestone is a testament to Williams & Mary’s indomitable spirit over the centuries,” said President Taylor Reveley, who described Northam as “a longtime friend of higher education in general and William & Mary in particular.”

William & Mary received its royal charter from King William III and Queen Mary II on February 8, 1693.

The ceremony will start at 4 p.m in Kaplan Arena.

