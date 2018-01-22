× First Warning Traffic – Monday bridge openings, road work and Kempsville Rd closures

BRIDGE OPENING:

Gilmerton Bridge 8:00 AM

CHESAPEAKE – KEMPSVILLE ROAD LANE CLOSURE

Kempsville Rd at Rt 168 Bypass overpass single lane closure today, Monday, January 22 from 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. for a bridge inspection.

ERT MIDTOWN TUNNEL CLOSURES: US 58 West Midtown Tunnel: Alternating lane closures in the Midtown Tunnel westbound on Sunday, January 21 through Wednesday, January 24 from 8 p.m. until 5 a.m. the following morning.

VIRGINIA BEACH: The maintenance work planned along Independence Boulevard southbound between Jericho Road and Broad Street has been rescheduled for 9:00 p.m. Friday, January 26 and continuing through 9:00 p.m. Saturday, January 27. During this time, traffic on southbound Independence Boulevard will be reduced to one lane between Jericho Road and Hinsdale Lane and reduced to two lanes between Hinsdale Lane and Virginia Beach Boulevard.

