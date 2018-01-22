First Warning Traffic – Monday bridge openings, road work and Kempsville Rd closures
BRIDGE OPENING:
Gilmerton Bridge 8:00 AM
–
CHESAPEAKE – KEMPSVILLE ROAD LANE CLOSURE
Kempsville Rd at Rt 168 Bypass overpass single lane closure today, Monday, January 22 from 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. for a bridge inspection.
–
US 58 West Midtown Tunnel: Alternating lane closures in the Midtown Tunnel westbound on Sunday, January 21 through Wednesday, January 24 from 8 p.m. until 5 a.m. the following morning.
HAMPTON ROADS WEEKLY LANE-CLOSURES REPORT January 21-27
I-64 Widening Project, Newport News/York County:
- Alternating single-lane closures on I-64 east and west from Colonial Parkway to Fort Eustis Boulevard (Exit 250) January 21-25, starting eastbound as early as 8 p.m. until 5 a.m. and westbound as early as 7 p.m. until 5 a.m.
- Full ramp closures on I-64 with signed detours in place, on January 21-25, as follows:
o I-64 west off-ramp to Route 143 (exit 243B), as early as 7 p.m. to 5 a.m.
o Route 199 east on-ramp to I-64 west, as early as 7 p.m. to 5 a.m.
o Route 199 west on-ramp to I-64 east, as early as 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.
- Lane closures under flagger control on Penniman Road at the I-64 overpasses on January 21-25, from 7 p.m. until 6 a.m. the following morning.
- Lane closures under flagger control on Jefferson Avenue at the I-64 overpasses on January 21-25, from 7 p.m. until 6 a.m. the following morning.
I-64, Hampton Roads Bridge-Tunnel:
- Full closures lasting no longer than one hour as follows. Motorists should expect delays and use I-664/Monitor-Merrimac Memorial Bridge-Tunnel as an alternate route:
- January 20 eastbound from 2 a.m. to 3 a.m. and westbound from 3 a.m. to 4 a.m.
- Single-lane closures westbound January 21-25 from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. One lane will remain open at all times.
I-64, High Rise Bridge:
- Traffic in both directions will be slowed and possibly stopped January 22 between midnight and 5 a.m. Motorists should expect delays.
- Two full closures lasting no longer than 20 minutes are planned January 23-25 between midnight and 2 a.m. Motorists should expect delays.
- Single-lane closures eastbound with one lane remaining open at all times:
o January 22-25 from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.
o January 26 from 8 p.m. to 8 a.m.
o January 27 from 8 p.m. to 10 a.m.
I-64, Peninsula:
- Dual-lane closures eastbound January 25 from 8 p.m. to 4 a.m. starting past Ft. Eustis Boulevard (Exit 250) and ending before Jefferson Avenue (Exit 255). One lane will remain open at all times.
- Single-lane closures westbound January 22-25 from 9 p.m. to 4 a.m. at the Hampton River Bridge, past Exit 267 (Woodland Road/Hampton University/Settlers Landing Road). One lane will remain open at all times.
Route 17, James River Bridge: Single-lane closures southbound as follows. One lane will remain open at all times:
- January 21-22 and January 24-25 from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.
I-664 Southside:
- Alternating lane closures across all lanes at the ramp from I-664 south to I-264 east in Chesapeake January 22-23 from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. One lane will remain open at all times.
- Single-lane closures as follows. Two stoppages lasting up to 20 minutes possible after 11 p.m.:
o Northbound:
- January 21-22 from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. starting past College Drive (Exit 8) and ending before the Monitor-Merrimac Memorial Bridge-Tunnel.
- January 23-24 from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. starting past Portsmouth Boulevard (Exit 11) and ending before Pughsville Road (Exit 10).
- January 25 from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. at Pughsville Road (Exit 10).
o Southbound:
- January 23 from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. starting past the Monitor-Merrimac Memorial Bridge-Tunnel and ending before College Drive (Exit 8).
- January 24 from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. starting past Portsmouth Boulevard (Exit 11) and ending before Dock Landing Road (Exit 12).
I-264, Virginia Beach:
- Crews will close the ramp from I-64 west to I-264 west (Exit 284-A) on January 22 starting at midnight and ending no later than 5 a.m. Westbound I-64 traffic will be detoured to the Norview Avenue (Exit 279) interchange.
Military Highway Continuous Flow Intersection, Norfolk:
- Alternating single-lane closures will be from January 21-27, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m.
- One lane will remain open at all times on:
o Military Highway between Valley Drive and Lynn Street.
o Princess Anne Road between Sigmon Street and Military Highway.
o Northampton Boulevard between Military Highway and past USAA Drive.
o Robin Hood Road between Military Highway and Miller Store Road.
Turnpike Road Reconstruction Project, Portsmouth:
- One northbound lane of Frederick Boulevard is open at the Turnpike Road intersection. Southbound Frederick Boulevard is closed. Signed detour in place.
- Intersection of Jamestown Avenue and County Street to close January 24 to April 2018.