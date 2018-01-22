× First Warning Forecast: Warm And Rainy

Meteorologist Madeline Evans’ First Warning Forecast

We are already warming up into the upper 60s this afternoon with a partly cloudy sky. We will stay dry through today but cloud cover will slowly start to build in tonight. Temperatures will stay mild overnight only dipping into the 50s.



As a cold front approaches overnight a few isolated showers are possible late tonight and the wind will start to pick up.

Expect rain showers Tuesday, mainly in the morning. A stray storm is possible as the cold front approaches but not expecting anything to go severe. Rain chances will taper off in the last afternoon with some clearing. It will still be warm tomorrow with highs in the upper 60s even nearing the 70s in a few spots. The wind will crank up tomorrow with gusts to near 30 mph possible.

Sunshine will return for the second half of the week but colder air will also return. Highs will drop into the low 50s on Wednesday and into the mid 40s on Thursday.The next best chance of rain won’t be until Sunday.

Today: Partly Cloudy, Warm. Highs in the upper 60s. Winds: S 5-10

Tonight: Partly to Mostly Cloudy. Lows in the low 50s. Winds: S 5-15

Tomorrow: Mostly Cloudy, Scattered Showers (60%), Possible Storms, Warm, Windy. Highs in the upper 60s. Winds: S/W 10-20G30

Today in Weather History (NWS Wakefield)

January 22nd

1943 Winter Weather: Ice Storm in Richmond (Widespread Tree Damage)

2016 Snow Storm: 6-8” Richmond, 10-16” Fluvanna/Louisa/Caroline, 1-3” Tidewater.

For weather updates on Facebook: MadelineEvansWx

Follow me on Twitter: @MadelineEvansWx

Follow me on Instagram: @MadelineEvansWx

Check out the Interactive Radar on WTKR.com: Interactive Radar

Click here to sign up for email alerts from the First Warning Storm Team.