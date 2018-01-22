Arrest made in Hampton stabbing investigation

HAMPTON, Va. – Police in Hampton have arrested a 28-year-old woman as a suspect in the stabling of a man back on January 18.

The stabbing happened around 9 a.m. in the 1200 block of Easterly Avenue. This is where police suspect that Anastasia Artis stabbed a 39-year-old man who was later treated for non-life threatening injuries at a local hospital.

The suspect fled the area prior to police arrival and was located in the 1st block of West Mercury Boulevard a short time later, according to the Hampton Police Division.

Artis has been charged with one count of Maiming and remains in custody at the Hampton City Jail.