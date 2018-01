HARKERS ISLAND, N.C. – Adorable animal alert!

A seal was caught snoozing in front of the Great Island Cabins at Cape Lookout National Seashore.

Park officals say the seal looks fat and healthy and is probably just resting. However, sometimes other seals can be sick and need to be left alone.

“Should you be lucky enough to spot a seal on the beach, keep your distance and try not to disturb,” the park said on Facebook.