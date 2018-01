VIRGINIA BEACH, Va – Firefighters in Virginia Beach responded to a house fire on Saturday night, just after 11 p.m.

Fire officials were called to the 6200 block of Antioch Street.

Upon arrival, Virginia Beach firefighters say they found heavy fire near the garage area.

Officials say they were able to get the fire under control at 11:41 p.m. There were no injuries reported due to the fire.

The Virginia Beach Fire Department is still investigating the cause of the fire.