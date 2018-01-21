Virginia Beach Crime Solvers holds 36th annual awards ceremony

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – The Virginia Beach Crime Solvers on Friday held its 36th annual awards ceremony that honored four community members making a difference for the city by combating crime.

Award winners were:

Commonwealth’s Attorney Prosecutor Award for exhibiting a great deal of ability and tenacity in the

investigation of a serious crime: Virginia Beach Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney Katharine Aicher

Clyde D. Hathaway Memorial Award for using a Crime Solvers tip to solve a serious crime: Virginia

Beach Detective Jason Atwood

Charles R. Wall School Resource Officer Award for making a difference in their school and in the lives of

their students: Virginia Beach Master Police Officer Jeff Wroblewski, SRO for Princess Anne High School

Henry McDonald Award for contributions to the Crime Solvers organization: Virginia Beach Crime

Solvers Board member and Secretary Kathy Hieatt

Along with the award ceremony was a luncheon that included the installation of the 2018 officers of the Virginia Beach Crime Solvers Board of Directors who are each serving their second term: Chairman Doc Thrush, Vice Chairman Ray Eisenberg, Treasurer (and former chairman) Dan Edwards and Secretary Kathy Hieatt.

In 2017, Crime Solvers received 786 tips that led to 81 arrests on 148 charges and the recovery of $102,222 in stolen property and illegal drugs. It approved $21,579 in rewards. Since its inception in 1982, Virginia Beach Crime Solvers has helped solve more than 16,000 crimes and paid out more than $1 million in rewards.