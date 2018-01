CHESAPEAKE, Va. – The Chesapeake Police Department is asking for assistance with locating a man who has been missing since Tuesday.

Daniel Rees Wallis, was last seen on January 16 and possibly driving a black 1996 Nissan Sentra. The Virginia license plate to the vehicle is JTH-8926.

The police have no further details on the whereabouts of Daniel.

Anyone with information can call the Chesapeake Police Department at 757-382-6161.