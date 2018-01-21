Newport News youth program will teach kids how to make music beats

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – Youth in Newport News who are musically inclined, or want to learn more, will have an opportunity to do so through a program offered by the City of Newport News.

In a partnership with Life Power Music Programs, Newport News will offer a 16-week beat making class for youth ages 11 to 18, according to city officials.

Classes start on January 30, and will be held every Tuesday evening from 6 p.m. to 7:15 p.m. at the South Morrison Family Education Center on 746 Adams Drive.

The city says students will engage with music technology to create beats using loops, samples, and music production software.

Early registration is suggested since space is limited. Online registration is required.

For more information call 757-913-1745.

Life Power Music Mentoring was founded in 2009 by Sean Slaughter. The organization’s mission is to provide our community with the invaluable experience of making music and creating art, according to the organization’s website.