First Warning Forecast: Tracking our next chance of rain

High pressure has been doing a good job at keeping us dry and sunny. High pressure will continue to keep us dry on Monday.

It’s been a gorgeous day! Many of us have warmed into the 60s. Williamsburg even made it to 70! Expect partly cloudy skies tonight with lows in the upper 30s and low 40s. This will be one of the mildest nights we’ve had in awhile.

Partly cloudy skies to start the work week. We’ll see increasing clouds throughout the day as the next system approaches. Mild temperatures once again, with highs in the 50s. Rain chances will increase overnight into Tuesday morning. A cold front will cross the region Tuesday morning and will move off the coast by Tuesday night. We could see a couple isolated thunderstorms with this system. Temperatures will soar to near 70!

Temperatures will cool to the 30s overnight Tuesday, with cooler temperatures for Wednesday. Expect highs in the low 50s under mostly sunny skies.

The weather looks to remain dry through Saturday with temperatures gradually warming into the 50s. Sunday looks like we could see some showers, giving it a 30 percent chance at this point. Highs near 60.

Meteorologist April Loveland

