First class graduates from Addiction Recovery Grant Program at the Norfolk City Jail

NORFOLK, Va. – Ten inmates on Friday, from the Norfolk City Jail, were apart of the first graduating class from the Addiction Recovery Grant Program at the Norfolk City Jail.

Officials say that the voluntary Addiction Recovery Program is designed to provide co-occurring substance abuse and mental health inmates a treatment program offering cognitive behavior treatment therapy with group and individual counseling from licensed clinical therapists, reentry classes and services, and trauma informed care classes.

Participants have taken a full course of Reentry Classes, Cognitive Therapy twice a week, and Trauma Informed Care classes each week.

The goals of this program are to decrease recidivism, enhance public safety, and close gaps in the existing continuum of care to the city’s vulnerable populations, according to Norfolk officials. They believe that this as a first step in recognizing and dealing with the issues that contribute to their incarceration.

Moving forward, Norfolk City Jail says the program will provide those graduates who need assistance with DMV IDs, housing services, and continued community support through the Norfolk Community Service Board.