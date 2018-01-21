Fire crews respond to apartment fire in Chesapeake

CHESAPEAKE, Va. – Firefighters in Chesapeake responded to an apartment fire Sunday afternoon.

Officials say that firefighters arrived to the 2000 block of Chesapeake Avenue around 4 p.m. to find a two-story apartment with smoke coming from it.

Fire crews made entry into the structure and brought the fire under control by 4:12 p.m., and contained the fire damage to the room in-which it had started.

No injuries were reported, but one child and adult were displaced.

Firefighters are still investigating the cause of the fire.