‘Worth every penny:’ Ex-Fire Marshal clears name after winning appeal on firearm charge

PETERSBURG, Va. – It has been nine months former Petersburg fire marshal Marlow Jones will never forget.

“I had to fight for my dignity, I had to fight for my freedom, my job and my livelihood," said Jones, who spent almost two decades with the Petersburg Fire Department.

Last April, he was charged with brandishing a firearm and shooting within city limits, after repo men showed up to take his van, according to CBS News 6.

The lower courts nolle prosequi (formal decision not to prosecute) the shooting charge and convicted him of misdemeanor brandishing, a conviction he would appeal.

“The outcome was, I was found not guilty by a jury today," said Jones.

Friday morning, nine months after being charged, Jones was acquitted of brandishing by a Petersburg jury.