Police in Hampton arrest suspect in methamphetamine investigation

HAMPTON, Va. – The Hampton Police Division arrested a 35-year-old man as a suspect during a narcotics investigation on Friday.

Police say that Justin Adam Harrison was arrested around 6:30 p.m. in the 100 block of Clifton Street after police served a warrant to the address. This is when HPD uncovered materials that are consistent with items found when making meth.

Both Virginia State Police and Hampton Division of Fire and Rescue Hazmat Team both responded to the scene and assisted the Hampton Police Division with the investigation.

Harrison has been charged with five counts of Manufacturing Methamphetamine, one count of Allowing a Minor to be Present while Manufacturing Methamphetamine,with additional charges pending. Harrison remains in custody at the Hampton City Jail.