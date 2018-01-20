Hampton inmate missing after walking away from work release job

HAMPTON, Va. – The Hampton Sheriff’s Office is looking for an inmate who walked away from his work release job Saturday evening.

According to deputies, William Bullock failed to report back to the Hampton Community Corrections Center after his work shift at Waste Connections (formerly Bay Disposal) on E. Street around 5:30 p.m. Saturday.

Investigators say Bullock, 46, is a white man, 5 feet 5 inches tall and weights 160 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes.

The Hampton Sheriff’s Office has not provided a photo of Bullock.

He was last seen wearing blue jeans and a white thermal shirt.

If you know where Bullock is, take action and call the Hampton Sheriff’s Office at (757) 727-6280.