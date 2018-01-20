× First Warning Forecast: Continuing to track warming temperatures

High pressure will continue to control our weather overnight and Sunday. This will keep the weather dry and sunny.

Temperatures will throughout the 30s overnight.

Another unseasonably warm day Sunday, with highs ranging in the 50s to near 60, under clear to partly cloudy skies.

We’re expecting even warmer temperatures to start the work week. Temperatures will warm into the lower 60s under partly cloudy skies. A cold front will bring us some rain overnight Monday into the day Tuesday. Temperatures will warm to the lower 60s Tuesday, but you’ll need that umbrella!

A big cool down behind the cold front. Highs near 50 on Wednesday and in the mid to upper 40s on Thursday. Both days look to remain partly cloudy and dry.

Meteorologist April Loveland

