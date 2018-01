Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HAMPTON ROADS, Va - It's time to get "Dancing with the Seniors," a free bi-weekly dance class for seniors 55+. We have a little fun on Coast Live to get us ready to hit the dance floor. Participants in the program will learn ballroom, Latin, cultural, line dances, and more throughout the eight instructional sessions.

Dancing with the Seniors

Open House: January 22

Classes: January 29- May 7 (bi-weekly)

Location: Sandler Center for the Performing Arts

www.sandlercenter.org/senior-outreach