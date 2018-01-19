Watch 5th ranked Duke LIVE on WGNT Saturday at 4:00 p.m.

DURHAM, NC – Duke, ranked fifth in the nation, puts its three game win streak on the line Saturday at home vs. Pitt. The game can be seen live on WGNT in Hampton Roads. Tip-off from Cameron Indoor Stadium is set for 4:00 p.m.

The Blue Devils, winners of five of their last six, is the only team ranked among the NCAA’s top 10 in scoring (92.7; 1st), rebounds (44.1; 1st) and assists (19.9; 3rd).

The Blue Devils are also second nationally in rebound margin (+11.3), fifth in assist-to-turnover ratio (1.66) and sixth in field goal pct. (.513).

Freshman Marvin Bagley III leads the ACC in scoring (22.0) and rebounding (11.7) and is second in the NCAA in double-doubles (15). Trevon Duval leads the ACC in assists (6.33) while Grayson Allen is third in the league in assist-to-turnover ratio (2.67).

Duke is 4-and-1 vs. Pitt since the Panthers entered the ACC in the 2013-14 season, including an 87-52 win ten days ago in Pittsburgh.