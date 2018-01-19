Virginia named one of best states for retirement

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. – Virginia is the fifth best state to retire to, according to a WalletHub study.

The financial website compared the 50 states through 41 key metrics, such as set ranges from adjusted cost of living to the quality of public hospitals in the state.

WalletHub also said that almost 30 percent of all non-retired adults have no retirement savings of pension.

Florida, Colorado and South Dakota were the three top ranked states, while Rhode Island, New Jersey and Kentucky filled out the bottom three states on the list of all 50 states.

North Carolina ranked 28th on the study by WalletHub.

The website ranked Virginia in a variety of ways:

Retiring in Virginia (1=Best; 25=Avg.)