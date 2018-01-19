Two Virginia Beach delegates make cover of Time Magazine

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – Two local politicians made their way on to the cover of Time Magazine recently.

Both Kelly Fowler and Cheryl Turpin, of District 21 and District 85 respectfully, were part of a group of women politicians that were featured on the popular magazine.

They were also two of 11 newly elected women delegates from the Democratic Party.

Fowler and Turpin both beat their male counterparts for a Republican seat in Richmond.

Time Magazine’s ” A Year Ago, They Marched. Now a Record Number of Women Are Running for Office,” features women in politics, and tells how they have been inspired to run for public office.