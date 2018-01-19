Protesters to gather for annual ‘March for Life’ in Washington D.C.

The annual March for Life is set to take place on Friday.

The anti-abortion march is held in Washington and has taken place every year since 1974. Since the Supreme Court ruled abortion legal in 1973, marchers have descended upon Washington to protest the decision.

“The March for Life began in Washington, DC, as a small demonstration and rapidly grew to be the largest pro-life event in the world,” the march’s website reads.

President Trump and Vice President Pence are expected to address the participants via satellite. Last year, Pence addressed the crowd in person.

Where is it?

The March for Life will kick off with a rally that is scheduled to take place at noon at 12th St. on the National Mall, in between Madison Drive and Jefferson Drive. Following the Rally, the March will begin on Constitution Avenue between 12th and 14th Streets at approximately 1 p.m., according to the website.

The website also notes there will be screening sites for attendees for security purposes. Those screenings will start at 9 a.m.

Why are they marching?

The mission is to “provide all Americans with a place to testify to the beauty of life and the dignity of each human person,” according to the website.

The group of political leaders and activists gather to “unite and strategize around a common message,” the group’s mission statement says.