Pregnant woman struck by vehicle in Newport News, taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – Police in Newport News are investigating an auto-pedestrian crash, which left a woman that is nine months pregnant hurt.
According to officials, the incident happened in the 700 block of J Clyde Morris Blvd. around 2 p.m. They say an elderly woman was involved in a three vehicle accident on J Clyde Morris Boulevard, and then drove through the parking lot of a Starbucks and struck the pregnant woman.
The pregnant woman was taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries for leg pain.
Officers are still on scene investigating this accident. There is no further information at this time.
37.076568 -76.466667