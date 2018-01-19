Pregnant woman struck by vehicle in Newport News, taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – Police in Newport News are investigating an auto-pedestrian crash, which left a woman that is nine months pregnant hurt.

According to officials, the incident happened in the 700 block of J Clyde Morris Blvd. around 2 p.m. They say an elderly woman was involved in a three vehicle accident on J Clyde Morris Boulevard, and then drove through the parking lot of a Starbucks and struck the pregnant woman.

The pregnant woman was taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries for leg pain.

Officers are still on scene investigating this accident. There is no further information at this time.

Stay with News 3 for updates.