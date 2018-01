NORFOLK, Va. – A permanent farm market is opening at Commune on Granby Street.

The market will be open seven days a week starting Saturday, January 20.

There will be a selection of local produce and other products like cheeses, meats and breads. Commune will be selling pastries made with their own pasture raised eggs, local honey, grains and flours.

The market will have its official grand opening from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday.