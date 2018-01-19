× Monster Jam at the Hampton Coliseum this weekend

HAMPTON, Va. – Monster Jam is coming to Hampton Coliseum from January 19-21.

The Monster Jam Triple Threat Series will feature world-class drivers like Max-D, Megalodon Monster Mutt Mottwieller and more.

The event will be for the first place title in the Monster Jam Triple Threat Series.

Event times:

Friday, January 19th: 7pm

Saturday, January 20th: 1pm & 7pm

Sunday, January 21st: 1pm

There will also be a Pit Party held Saturday and Sunday from 10:30am to noon.

Tickets for the event can be purchased here, through Ticket Master.