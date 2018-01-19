Monster Jam at the Hampton Coliseum this weekend
HAMPTON, Va. – Monster Jam is coming to Hampton Coliseum from January 19-21.
The Monster Jam Triple Threat Series will feature world-class drivers like Max-D, Megalodon Monster Mutt Mottwieller and more.
The event will be for the first place title in the Monster Jam Triple Threat Series.
Event times:
- Friday, January 19th: 7pm
- Saturday, January 20th: 1pm & 7pm
- Sunday, January 21st: 1pm
There will also be a Pit Party held Saturday and Sunday from 10:30am to noon.
Tickets for the event can be purchased here, through Ticket Master.