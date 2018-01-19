× Friday’s First Warning Forecast: A much warmer weekend

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

A sunny and warmer weekend… Watch out for icy spots this morning! Temperatures dropped into the 20s overnight so refreeze is likely this morning. Highs will warm into the low 50s this afternoon, about 10 degrees warmer than yesterday and just above normal for this time of year. We will see sunny skies today with light winds.

Sunshine will continue for the weekend. Highs will warm into the upper 50s on Saturday, about 10 degrees above normal. Highs will dip into the mid 50s on Sunday.

Highs will warm into the 60s to start next week. Sunshine will continue into Monday but clouds will build in late. We are tracking rain showers for Monday night into Tuesday.

Today: Mostly Sunny, Warmer. Highs in the low 50s. Winds: W/SW 5-10

Tonight: Clear Skies. Lows in the low 30s. Winds: SW 5-10

Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny, Warmer. Highs in the upper 50s. Winds: SW 5-15

Today in Weather History (NWS Wakefield)

January 19th

1857 Winter Weather: Severe Snowstorm, Heavy Snowfall interior VA, Richmond cut off from DC

1996 F0 Tornado: Richmond Co

2008 Light Snow 1-2 inches Southeast VA

