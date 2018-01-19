× First Warning Forecast: Milder temperatures and plenty of sunshine

A mild and sunny weekend on tap! Temperatures will be 8-10 degrees above normal.

High pressure will be in control through the weekend. This will keep the weather dry and sunny. Temperatures will dip into the upper 20s and low 30s overnight. Warming up nicely on Saturday. Highs in the mid and upper 50s under mostly sunny skies. Temperatures won’t be as cold overnight, with lows in the upper 30s. Another unseasonably warm day Sunday, with highs in the mid 50s under clear to partly cloudy skies.

We’re expecting even warmer temperatures to start the work week. Temperatures will warm into the lower 60s under partly cloudy skies. A cold front will bring us some rain overnight Monday into the day Tuesday. Temperatures will warm to the lower 60s Tuesday, but you’ll need that umbrella!

A big cool down behind the cold front. Highs near 50 on Wednesday and in the mid to upper 40s on Thursday. Both days look to remain partly cloudy and dry.

Meteorologist April Loveland

