First Warning Forecast: Finally Warming Up

Temperatures are already breaking into the 50s this afternoon with tons of sunshine. In most spots we are 15+ degrees warmer compared to yesterday afternoon. We will stay dry and clear through the day and into the evening. This warming trend will continue into the weekend.

Sunshine will continue for the weekend. Highs will warm into the upper 50s on Saturday, about 10 degrees above normal. Highs will dip into the mid 50s on Sunday. Both Saturday and Sunday have a 0% chance of rain and little to no cloud cover.

Highs will warm into the 60s to start next week. Sunshine will continue into Monday but clouds will build in late. We are tracking a 50% chance of rain for Monday night into Tuesday. By Tuesday afternoon the rain will push out and we will clear out again. Temperatures will dip back down to near normal for Wednesday and Thursday.

Today: Mostly Sunny, Warmer. Highs in the low 50s. Winds: W/SW 5-10

Tonight: Clear Skies. Lows in the low 30s. Winds: SW 5-10

Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny, Warmer. Highs in the upper 50s. Winds: SW 5-15

