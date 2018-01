Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NORFOLK, Va. - All week long select restaurants in Downtown Norfolk are offering some great deals on some of their best meals for restaurant week.

Stripers Waterside is one of the areas newest spots.

They specialize in seafood and spectacular waterfront views!

This week they're offering a $12 lunch menu and both a $25 and $35 dinner menu.

