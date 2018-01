Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NORFOLK, Va - It has become the template for modern romance. A new adaptation of Jane Austen's Pride and Prejudice is being presented at the Well's Theater in Norfolk by the Virginia Stage Company January 20-February 4.

We spoke with the actors playing Elizabeth Bennet and Mr. Darcy, Marina Shay and Lowell Byers about the show.

Presented by The Virginia Stage Company

vastage.org