Tractor trailer hits Berkley Bridge gate and keeps driving, causing lift delay

NORFOLK, Va. – A tractor trailer hit a gate on the Berkley Bridge Thursday morning and kept going, VDOT said.

The incident happened around the time of the 11 a.m. bridge lift causing the gate to be knocked into the Elizabeth River.

Because of the incident the bridge could not be lifted.

The vessel waiting to pass at 11 a.m. was able to pass through around 12:45 p.m.

VDOT said the gate will be replaced sometime Thursday night which will cause a single lane closure.

The license plate number of the truck driver’s vehicle was given to Virginia State Police, VDOT said.