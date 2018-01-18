× Thursday’s First Warning Forecast: Snow moves out, cold and windy morning

***Winter Storm Warning remains in effect until 7 AM for much of Northeastern North Carolina including Currituck, Camden, Pasquotank, Perquimans, Chowan, and Dare.

Clearing but cold and windy… Snow showers are clearing out early this morning. Snow showers continue early this morning for coastal Virginia and eastern North Carolina. Snow will move out by mid-morning and clouds will clear out by midday. We will see mostly sunny skies this afternoon. It will be cold and windy this morning with temperatures near 20° and wind chill values in the teens and single digits. Expect strong north to NW winds at 10 to 20 mph and gust to 30 mph this morning. Winds will gradually relax through the day. Highs will warm to near 40° this afternoon.

Lows will drop into the upper 20s Friday morning so the melting that we see today will likely refreeze overnight. Highs will warm into the low 50s on Friday with mostly sunny skies and light winds. Expect sunshine and mid 50s this weekend.

Today: AM Snow Showers (30%), Clearing Skies, Breezy. Highs in the upper 30s. Winds: NW/W 10-15G25

Tonight: Clear Skies. Lows in the mid 20s. Winds: W 5-15

Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny, Warmer. Highs in the low 50s. Winds: W/SW 5-10

Today in Weather History (NWS Wakefield)

January 18th

1857 Winter Weather: Severe Snowstorm, Heavy Snowfall interior VA, Richmond cut off from DC

