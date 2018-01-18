Suffolk Police investigating 7-Eleven armed robbery

SUFFOLK, Va. – The Suffolk Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying the suspects involved in an armed robbery at the 7-Eleven in the 1100 block of Portsmouth Boulevard early Thursday morning.

Police responded to the call at 2:20 a.m. After a preliminary investigation, authorities learned that two suspects entered the store armed with handguns. The suspects took an unknown amount of cash, and one of them fired several shots when fleeing the building on foot.

No one was injured during this incident.

The first suspect is described as a tall, slim black male, approximately 5’10” to 6″ tall. He was last seen wearing a hoodie and a mask. The second suspect is also described as a tall, slim black male, approximately 5’8″ to 5’10” tall. He was also last seen wearing a hoodie and a mask.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Suffolk Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP (1-888-562-5887). You can also submit a tip online at www.p3tips.com, via the Suffolk Police Department website or the Suffolk Police Department Facebook page.