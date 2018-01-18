Police: Dog shot after biting officer in Newport News

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – An officer shot a dog after it bit him while police were responding to a burglary call, according to Newport News Police.

On January 18 just before noon, police responded to a home in the 100 block of Kingsbury Drive in reference to a burglary in progress.

According to police, it was reported that a woman who lived in the home heard kicking at her back door.

Officers established a perimeter around the home. After checking the back of the house, officers told the woman to meet them at the front door.

Police say they told the woman to secure her two dogs who were barking inside the home.

While at the front door, a pit bull got out and bit an officer on his left arm. After the dog released the officer’s arm, it charged at another officer who fired his weapon, hitting the dog.

The officer who shot the dog was not bit or injured.

The officer that was bit on his arm was treated by medics at the scene. Police say his injury was minor.

The owner took the dog to the vet. The extent of the dog’s injury is unknown.

Police are conducting an administrative investigation into the shooting.