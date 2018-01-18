Oregon boaters caught on camera jumping into water seconds before terrifying crash

A frightening boat crash was caught on camera in Clatsop County, Oregon.

The crash happened last August on the Columbia River and a lawsuit has now stemmed from the incident.

In the video you see three fishermen jumping out of their boat at the last second before a terrifying crash happened.

75-year old Marlin Larson crashed his 30-foot motorboat into the fishing boat.

The Oregonian reports that the three fishermen were injured, but authorities say they would have been killed if they did not get off the boat before the crash.

47-year-old Bryan Maess is now suing Larson saying he was distracted by his cell phone when the crash happened.

Larson told the Oregonian that he was not using his cell phone and said he couldn’t see where he was driving because the dash of his boat was blocking his view while he was sitting down.

Attorneys for the other fishermen said they are considering lawsuits as well.

Larson is also charged with reckless operation of a boat, fourth-degree assault and recklessly endangering the lives of others.