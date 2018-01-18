Newport News Public Schools cancels exams for high school students due to several snow days

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – After missing a total of seven days of school due to snow and road conditions, Newport News Public Schools is cancelling exams for high school students, according to school officials.

The semester grades for high school students and middle school students will be calculated using first marking period and second marking period grades.

NNPS is also making a few changes to the high school calendar.

Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday, January 23, 24 and 25, will be full school days for all high school students. The dates were originally exam half-days for high school students.

As previously announced, Monday, January 29, will be a regular school day for all students. The date was originally a Professional Development Day for staff. Friday, January 26, will remain a teacher workday; students do not report to school.

Standards of Learning (SOL) tests scheduled to be given to middle and high school students in January will be administered on an amended schedule. Students and families will receive the adjusted SOL test schedules from their schools.

No other schools in Hampton Roads have announced any exam cancellations at this time.