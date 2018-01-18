Newport News Police Department welcomes new K-9 members

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – Keeping the community safe is a ruff job, but there are a few dogs who are willing to take on the responsibility.

The Newport News Police Department announced Thursday that it welcomed four new four-legged officers to its K-9 unit.

Johnny, Kimon, Cimbo and Quando are the lucky dogs that made the cut. Their names were changed (from Taz, Chaos, Kane and Jakk) and their specialty was determined after they were paired with their handlers.

Taz, a 13-month-old dual purpose dog from Poland specializing in patrol and bomb detection, was paired with MPO Jeff Wright.

Chaos is a 14-month-old Dutch Shepard from the Netherlands and will be trained in patrol. His human partner is Officer Carter.

Kane, a 13-month-old Malinois from Poland, will specialize in both patrol and narcotics detection and will be partnered with Officer Jefferson.

MPO Ruhlen’s K-9 partner is Jakk, a 1-year-old German Shepherd also from Poland. Jakk will be trained in both patrol and bomb detection.

The department said the dogs’ training starts Monday.