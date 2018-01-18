Name a roach after your loved one – or worst enemy – this Valentine’s Day

THE BRONX – It’s been said that cockroaches will be the only ones able to survive a nuclear explosion, so naturally the Bronx Zoo is giving lovebirds the opportunity to show their special someone that their love will last a lifetime.

This Valentine’s Day, you can name one of the Zoo’s Madagascar hissing roaches after your significant other.

For $15, you can email your loved one a digital certificate authorizing the roach’s christening. Different gift sets are available for $50, which will get you some combination of roach print socks, a roach broach and/or a box of roach-shaped chocolates along with a print certificate. “The Works” will get you all of the above for $75.

You can also purchase the gifts individually. All gifts are tax deductible and will benefit the Wildlife Conservation Society.

Don’t have a better half? You can always name it after someone you don’t fancy too much!

Orders for all physical gifts must be placed by Monday, February 5 to guarantee delivery by Valentine’s Day. Shipping is available in the United States only.

Click here to order your gift.

Click here for more information about the Bronx Zoo.