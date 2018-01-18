× First Warning Forecast: A cold start Friday, then warming temperatures

Winds will diminish overnight under clear skies. Expect temperatures to fall into the 20s. We could see a little refreeze early tomorrow morning. Watch out for any icy spots on the roadways. Plenty of sunshine on tap for Friday. Highs will warm into the upper 40s and low 50s, which will take care of any snow that didn’t melt.

We’re tracking dry conditions for the weekend. Mostly sunny skies on Saturday with highs in the mid and upper 50s. Temperatures will dip into the 30s overnight. A pretty similar day with clear to partly cloudy skies for Sunday. Highs in the mid 50s.

Even warmer to start the work week. Highs will warm to the lower 60s under partly cloudy skies. Another warm day on Tuesday with highs in the lower 60s. We are tracking a storm system that could bring us some rain on Tuesday. Much cooler conditions for Wednesday and Thursday with highs in the 40s.

Tonight: Mostly clear and cold. Winds: W 5-10 mph.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny and milder. Highs in the low 50s. Winds: W/SW 5-10 mph.

Tomorrow night: Clear with lows near the freezing mark. Winds: SW around 10 mph.

