Elite Airways to offer nonstop jet service from Newport News to Myrtle Beach

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – Elite Airways LLC announced Thursday a new nonstop jet service from Newport News/Williamsburg International Airport (PHF) to Myrtle Beach International Airport (MYR).

The service will operate twice a week on Fridays and Mondays and is scheduled to start April 6. Early-bird fares start at $129 each way.

“Elite Airways has always believed in the greater Newport News area – we think it’s an excellent destination for passengers and a terrific place for us to bring new service to,” said John Pearsall, President of Elite Airways. “We look forward to opportunities to expand at Newport News in the future, and we thank airport and city officials for their continued support.”

Tickets are now on sale at (877) 393-2510 and at EliteAirways.com.